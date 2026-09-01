UPI Transactions Hit Record 24.51 Billion In August, Festive Demand Drives Growth | AI

India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) processed a record 24.51 billion transactions in August, marking its highest-ever monthly volume, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The transactions were worth ₹29.82 lakh crore, with festive activity, including Raksha Bandhan, helping drive higher digital payments.

The latest figures underline how deeply UPI has become embedded in everyday financial transactions. From small peer-to-peer transfers to merchant payments, the platform continues to expand its reach across the country, making digital payments more accessible for millions of users.

Festive boost pushes digital payments higher

UPI transaction volumes in August rose from 23.66 billion in July and 22.72 billion in June. The value of transactions also remained close to its record high of ₹29.9 lakh crore recorded in May and July 2026.

On a yearly basis, UPI transaction value increased by 20% to ₹29.82 lakh crore in August from ₹24.85 lakh crore in the same month last year. Transaction volumes grew 22% from 19.63 billion in August last year to 24.51 billion this year.

NPCI said the growth was supported by festive activity such as Raksha Bandhan, which led to a rise in everyday peer-to-peer transfers and small-ticket gifting. The steady rise in transaction volumes over the past three months reflects the growing adoption and strength of the UPI ecosystem.

Cashfree Payments co-founder Reeju Datta said the upcoming festive season could provide another growth opportunity for digital payments. He added that the increasing volume of transactions highlights the expanding role of UPI in the economy.

UPI expands global footprint

NPCI, an initiative of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks' Association, operates retail payment and settlement systems in India. It runs UPI, which enables real-time payments between individuals and merchants.

Network People Services Technologies (NPST) co-founder and CEO Deepak Chand Thakur said new use cases such as credit on UPI, along with continued investment in resilient and intelligent infrastructure, would be important for sustaining India’s position in digital payments.

UPI has also expanded its international presence and is now accepted in 11 countries. Uzbekistan is the latest country to join the list, which includes Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Cambodia and Greece.

Launched on August 25, 2016, UPI has transformed India’s digital payments landscape. Its transaction value increased from ₹0.07 lakh crore in FY17 to around ₹314 lakh crore in FY26, marking more than a 4,000-fold rise over a decade.

Annual UPI transaction volumes also climbed from 1.78 crore in 2016-17 to more than 24,162 crore in 2025-26, an almost 13,000-fold increase.

NPCI said 2026 marked a major milestone in UPI’s growth journey, with monthly transaction volumes crossing 2,300 crore for the first time in May 2026. The platform recorded 2,320 crore transactions during the month, signalling a new level of adoption.