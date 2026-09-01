6 Pilgrims Killed, 14 Injured After Pick-Up Rams Stationary Truck In Haryana | Representational Image

Faridabad: Six pilgrims were killed, while 14 others sustained injuries after a pick-up vehicle rammed into a stationary truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway in Haryana's Palwal on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at around 4.30 am when the occupants of the pick-up vehicle were returning from Rajasthan after visiting the Khatu Shyam temple and other shrines in the state, and were heading to Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver fell asleep, causing the incident, the police said.

The driver also fled the spot after the incident and efforts are on to trace him, they added.

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A police official said among the six deceased, three were women.

The deceased were identified as Vijay (75), Rajkumar (40), Reshma (45), Kamala (65), Sudha (52), and Mahesh (60).

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Palwal, while the bodies were shifted to the Civil Hospital for postmortem.

The victims hailed from Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)