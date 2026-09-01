SCO Must Act Against Countries Using Terrorism As State Policy: PM Modi | X - narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to confront countries using terrorism as an instrument of state policy and reject "double standards" in the collective fight against terror financing and recruitment.

Addressing the 26th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Modi said the grouping should work unitedly to dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorist financing, recruitment, radicalisation and safe havens.

Modi calls for united action against terrorism

In the presence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other global leaders, Modi said terrorism continued to pose a serious challenge to humanity and asserted that there could be no room for double standards in tackling the menace.

"Terrorism continues to pose a serious challenge to humanity. In our fight against it, we cannot limit ourselves to a mindset of action and reaction. We must dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorist financing, recruitment, radicalisation, and safe havens," Modi said.

"We must speak with one voice that there can be no room for double standards on this serious issue. Those countries which make terrorism a tool of their policy, provide shelter and support to terrorists, will have to be given a strong message that terrorism cannot be a strategic asset for anyone," he added.

Modi reiterated India's position that all wars and conflicts should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy rather than on the battlefield. He said the conflict in West Asia was not confined to the region and affected global energy security, maritime trade and supply chains.

"In today’s interconnected world, the scope of security has expanded even further. The crisis in West Asia has shown that conflict in one region is not confined to that region. It impacts the entire world’s energy security, maritime trade, and supply chains. Countries in the Global South bear the brunt of this. Therefore, India has been calling for the resolution of all tensions and wars through dialogue and diplomacy, not on the battlefield," he said.

Connectivity projects must respect sovereignty

Modi flagged drug trafficking as a serious threat to the younger generation and regional security. He welcomed the SCO centres being established to address challenges such as security threats, organised crime, information security and narcotics, calling them a positive step.

He called for making these centres effective instruments of practical coordination and timely action.

The Prime Minister also said India supported efforts to connect markets, facilitate trade and create new pathways for development.

"Another foundation for our shared development is strong and reliable connectivity. India supports all efforts that connect markets, facilitate trade, and open new avenues for development. However, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries is essential in these efforts. This is also the core spirit of the SCO Charter," he said.

"In the coming times, the scope of connectivity will become even more extensive. Along with roads, railways, and air corridors, we will need to simplify customs processes, promote digital documentation, and make logistics networks more efficient," he added.

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India highlights Security, Connectivity and Opportunity pillars

Modi outlined three main pillars of India's approach to the SCO: Security, Connectivity and Opportunity.

He said cooperation among SCO members should be people-driven and not government-driven, while highlighting India's initiatives within the grouping.

"Our cooperation in the SCO should be people-driven, not just government-driven. I am pleased that under Kyrgyzstan’s presidency, special emphasis has been placed on youth engagement in the SCO. India has taken initiatives such as the Start-up Forum, the Young Authors’ Conclave, and the Young Scientists’ Forum within the SCO," he said.

"Last year, India proposed the SCO Civilizational Dialogue Forum. I am pleased that its first session will be held in India this year. I am confident that with your active participation, this Forum will become a powerful platform for vibrant dialogue within the SCO," he added.

The SCO comprises 10 member states: Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. It has two observer states, Azerbaijan and Armenia, and 15 dialogue partners.