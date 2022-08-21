e-Paper Get App

UPI services to remain free: No consideration to levy any charges, says Centre

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 09:34 PM IST
UPI services to remain free: No consideration to levy any charges, says Centre | File Photo

Ministry of Finance, on reports of imposing extra charges to be paid for every UPI payment, has clarified that no such provision is under the consideration now.

"UPI is a digital public good with immense convenience for the public and productivity gains for the economy. There is no consideration in Govt to levy any charges for UPI services. The concerns of the service providers for cost recovery have to be met through other means," Ministry of Finance tweeted.

"The Govt had provided financial support for Digital Payment ecosystem last year and has announced the same this year as well to encourage further adoption of Digital Payments and promotion of payment platforms that are economical and user-friendly," it added.

