UPI Payment Mistake Sparks Viral Moment As Vendor Chases Buyer To Return ₹1,500 | Sourced

A small payment mistake turned into a heartwarming moment of honesty after a user named Rushu Tushu shared her experience online, along with photos of the transaction.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to her post, the incident took place on May 5 when she stopped by a fruit shop while chatting with friends. She bought three bananas worth just Rs 15, but in a moment of distraction, entered Rs 1,515 on her UPI app instead of Rs 15. Without checking the screen, she completed the payment and walked away, unaware of the error.

Moments later, the shopkeeper began calling out to her. With traffic noise making it difficult to hear, he ran after her to get her attention. It was only then that she realised the mistake - she had overpaid by Rs 1,500.

What followed stood out. The shopkeeper immediately returned the excess amount by scanning her QR code without hesitation. She shared screenshots of the payment and refund as proof, highlighting the honesty of the vendor.

She thanked the shopkeeper, who remained calm and simply advised her to double-check payments in the future. The incident ended on a light note, with her, her friends, and the shopkeeper sharing a laugh over the mix-up.