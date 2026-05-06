 UPI Payment Mistake Sparks Viral Moment As Vendor Chases Buyer To Return ₹1,500
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HomeIndiaUPI Payment Mistake Sparks Viral Moment As Vendor Chases Buyer To Return ₹1,500

UPI Payment Mistake Sparks Viral Moment As Vendor Chases Buyer To Return ₹1,500

A woman accidentally paid Rs 1,515 instead of Rs 15 for bananas via UPI. Realising the error, the fruit vendor ran after her through traffic to alert her and promptly refunded the extra Rs 1,500. She later shared the incident online, praising his honesty. The moment ended on a cheerful note with smiles and a reminder to double-check payments.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Wednesday, May 06, 2026, 08:14 PM IST
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UPI Payment Mistake Sparks Viral Moment As Vendor Chases Buyer To Return ₹1,500 | Sourced

A small payment mistake turned into a heartwarming moment of honesty after a user named Rushu Tushu shared her experience online, along with photos of the transaction.

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According to her post, the incident took place on May 5 when she stopped by a fruit shop while chatting with friends. She bought three bananas worth just Rs 15, but in a moment of distraction, entered Rs 1,515 on her UPI app instead of Rs 15. Without checking the screen, she completed the payment and walked away, unaware of the error.

Moments later, the shopkeeper began calling out to her. With traffic noise making it difficult to hear, he ran after her to get her attention. It was only then that she realised the mistake - she had overpaid by Rs 1,500.

What followed stood out. The shopkeeper immediately returned the excess amount by scanning her QR code without hesitation. She shared screenshots of the payment and refund as proof, highlighting the honesty of the vendor.

She thanked the shopkeeper, who remained calm and simply advised her to double-check payments in the future. The incident ended on a light note, with her, her friends, and the shopkeeper sharing a laugh over the mix-up.

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