'My Goodbye Mail Is Ready': Man Quits Corporate Career At 35 After 11 Years, Chooses Purpose Over Paycheck

A 35-year-old professional has sparked widespread online discussion after announcing that he is walking away from corporate life following more than a decade in the industry. His decision, shared through a personal video, reflects a growing shift among young professionals reassessing success, burnout, and long-term happiness.

A long journey that led to self-reflection

Biswajit Mohanty revealed that his final day at work marked the end of an 11-year corporate career shaped by years of education, loans, and professional growth. Looking back, he described how his journey followed a familiar path, years of schooling, higher education, and steady employment, before deeper questions about purpose began to surface.

“This is my last day in corporate,” he said, recalling the timeline that took him from education to employment and eventually to the decision to step away. According to him, the thought of leaving did not happen overnight but evolved gradually over the past three years.

The questions that changed everything

Mohanty explained that two simple yet powerful questions reshaped his outlook on life and work. He asked himself whether he would continue doing the same job if money were no longer a concern and whether his daily work truly created meaningful impact beyond office walls.

He shared that he struggled to connect his work inside “upscale glass buildings” with real-world change. This realization pushed him toward a period of self-evaluation, where he began unlearning career expectations and rediscovering personal strengths.

Choosing time and energy over financial security

As his perspective shifted, Mohanty began prioritising how he spends his time and energy rather than focusing solely on salary or professional titles. Preparing to send his farewell email, he admitted that accepting uncertainty was the most difficult part of the transition.

“My goodbye mail is ready,” he said, adding that he had come to understand a difficult truth, financial stability may provide comfort, but it does not automatically guarantee fulfilment or peace of mind.

He believes personal energy and time are more valuable currencies than a growing bank balance, especially when mental well-being is at stake.

A growing conversation around burnout

His announcement quickly resonated online, with many users sharing similar experiences of exhaustion and emotional fatigue linked to demanding corporate environments. Several commenters described burnout as increasingly common among millennials and young professionals navigating competitive work cultures.

Experts note that career breaks, sabbaticals, and unconventional career shifts are becoming more visible globally as workers seek flexibility, purpose-driven roles, or entrepreneurial paths. Studies on workplace well-being have shown that chronic stress and lack of meaning at work are among the leading reasons employees reconsider long-term corporate careers.

Support and encouragement from social media

Social media reactions were largely supportive. Many praised Mohanty’s courage to step away from a stable career path, while others called his decision relatable and inspiring.

Comments ranged from acknowledging corporate burnout to celebrating the idea that life can begin anew after leaving traditional career structures. Users encouraged him to explore passions, redefine success, and pursue work aligned with personal values.