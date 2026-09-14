UP YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi Throws Birthday Party From Saudi: ‘Eat In My Name, I’ll Pay’; ED Had Raided His Home

Unnao-based YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi celebrated his 26th birthday in an unusual way on Sunday, offering free food to people at several restaurants in Uttar Pradesh. Dwivedi announced the birthday treat through a social media video posted from Saudi Arabia at around 12:30 pm.

In the video, Dwivedi named several eateries in Nawabganj and Unnao and said people could visit them, order food for free and have the bill paid by him. He said the offer was also open to people travelling along the Lucknow-Kanpur Highway.

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Dwivedi said anyone could have a dosa for free at Anant Bhog in Nawabganj. He also named Dwarka Ke Bhature and Tiwari Ke Samosa near the Nawabganj police outpost, where customers could eat without paying. He further mentioned Subhash Ki Tikki near Durga Mandir Road and Spicy Heaven in Unnao, where people could order pizza on his birthday and have the payment covered.

Following his announcement, visuals reportedly showed people lining up at some of the eateries to avail themselves of the offer.

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Dwivedi, who has more than 7 million YouTube subscribers and over 2.4 million Instagram followers, said turning 26 was a major achievement for him and described the initiative as his birthday party for people across India.

The YouTuber had earlier made headlines after his lavish wedding in Dubai in November 2025. The Enforcement Directorate subsequently conducted a search at his residence in December 2025 amid allegations of illegally accumulated assets. Dwivedi has also been associated with online gaming and betting-related content and has a connection with fantasy cricket platform Dream11.