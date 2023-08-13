UP: YouTuber Amit Bhadana Receives Death Threat On Brother's WhatsApp; Case Registered In Noida |

UP: Popular YouTuber Amit Bhadana received death threats amid his ongoing shooting schedule. The threats were delivered through a call made to his brother's WhatsApp number, accompanied by an abusive message on his mobile device. Following this alarming incident, Amit's brother took swift action and lodged an FIR at the Sector-49 police station in Noida on Saturday.

Amit's Brother Informs Police About The Threats

Sudhir Bhadana, hailing from Noida's Sector-47, narrated the unsettling sequence of events in the filed FIR. On August 7, an unknown number dialed his WhatsApp, and upon answering, the caller unleashed a barrage of abuses while menacingly threatening to end Amit Bhadana's life. The gravity of the situation deepened as a message from the same individual appeared on Sudhir's mobile device threatening over his brother's life.

The unidentified caller also claimed that he knows the address to Amit's home and his office. He further stated that he knew Amit was presently engaged in a shoot at Mukherjee Nagar. The threat escalated as the caller ominously vowed to eliminate Amit Bhadana once he reached the location.

Investigation Underway

Harish Chander, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, assured that the case is actively under investigation. With the FIR lodged, the authorities are thoroughly looking into the matter to ascertain the identity of the culprit and the authenticity of the threats. Once the investigation is complete, appropriate action will be taken to ensure justice is served and Amit's safety is upheld.

Amit Bhadana's Success

Amit Bhadana, a prominent YouTuber, ascended to fame through his YouTube channel, launched in 2012. Renowned for his comedic content, his videos have garnered immense popularity and a following of over 2 crore subscribers.

In a notable achievement, he was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for India's Best YouTuber in 2019. His online presence has cultivated a dedicated fanbase.

