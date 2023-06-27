UP: Youth Pulled Out From Bus, Beaten Up In Kushinagar For Allegedly Spitting Tobacco On Man Sitting On Bike (Watch)

Twitter

A young man seated in a bus at Baghnath Chowk in Khushingar, Uttar Pradesh, was chewing tobacco and spat out of the window, reportedly hitting a motorcyclist. Following this, a group of youths stopped the bus, forcibly removed the young man, and beat him up.

The video of the assault quickly went viral on social media.

Case registered against unidentified individuals

The Hata Kotwali police have registered a case against unidentified individuals in relation to the incident.

As per news reports, on Monday evening, around 6 p.m Sudhakar Singh, a resident of Sahodarpatti Thana Mahuadih in Deoria district was returning by bus from Gorakhpur after finishing work. When he reached Baghnath Chowk in Hata Nagar, a group of around half a dozen youth forcibly removed him from the bus, accused him of spitting after chewing tobacco, and subjected him to a brutal beating.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Officer-in-charge of Hata Kotwali, Inspector Nirbhay Kumar Singh, arrived at the scene. However, the youths who carried out the assault had already fled. The police have registered a case against the unidentified individuals involved in the assault and have initiated necessary actions.

