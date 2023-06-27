UP: Youth Pulled Out From Bus, Beaten Up In Kushinagar For Allegedly Spitting Tobacco On Man Sitting On Bike (Watch)

A young man seated in a bus at Baghnath Chowk in Khushingar, Uttar Pradesh, was chewing tobacco and spat out of the window, reportedly hitting a motorcyclist. Following this, a group of youths stopped the bus, forcibly removed the young man, and beat him up.
The video of the assault quickly went viral on social media.
Watch the video here:
Case registered against unidentified individuals
The Hata Kotwali police have registered a case against unidentified individuals in relation to the incident.
As per news reports, on Monday evening, around 6 p.m Sudhakar Singh, a resident of Sahodarpatti Thana Mahuadih in Deoria district was returning by bus from Gorakhpur after finishing work. When he reached Baghnath Chowk in Hata Nagar, a group of around half a dozen youth forcibly removed him from the bus, accused him of spitting after chewing tobacco, and subjected him to a brutal beating.
Taking cognisance of the matter, the Officer-in-charge of Hata Kotwali, Inspector Nirbhay Kumar Singh, arrived at the scene. However, the youths who carried out the assault had already fled. The police have registered a case against the unidentified individuals involved in the assault and have initiated necessary actions.
