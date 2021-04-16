UP: Yogi Adityanath govt announces free ration, cash allowance to poor and migrant labourers

Lucknow: After imposing complete lockdown on Sundays, the Yogi Adityanath government has announced to provide free of cost 15-day ration kits and transfer cash into the accounts of poor people like migrant labourers, street vendors, coolies, rickshaw pullers, daily wagers etc., so that they face no problems during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the state government has also directed to slap NSA against those violating the State Election Commission Covid-19 guidelines. The NSA will be invoked against any candidate holding a gathering of more than five persons.

A decision to this effect was taken after the Team-11 meeting on Friday. A government spokesman said that poor people, who earn their wages daily, suffer a lot due to lockdowns.

“Like last year during the pandemic, the state government has decided again to provide them with a 15-day ration kit and transfer Rs 1,000 cash directly into their accounts for running their families,” said the spokesman.

The cash allowance of Rs 1,000 will be given twice a month to those belonging to the unorganized sector while the organized sector which includes daily wagers will be given once a month. All concerned department officials have been directed to update their data in this regard for immediate disbursal of the allowance.

He claimed that quarantine centres have been set up in 60 districts so far and the same will be activated in a day or two in remaining districts of the state to ensure that migrant labourers, returning from different states, are quarantined for 7 to 14 days.

The Spokesman claimed that Community Kitchens at these quarantine centres have also started functioning to provide free of cost meals to migrant labourers and their families during their stay. The state government has also ordered to arrange buses for their final destination after completion of their quarantine period, he added.

The state government has also gone tough on those violating Covid-19 guidelines during ongoing three-tier Panchayat polls. "Violators will be sent behind bars under NSA," said the spokesman.