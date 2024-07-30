UP: Yogi Adityanath Government Introduces Stricter Bill On 'Love Jihad' With Provision For Life Imprisonment; Check Details

UP CM Yogi Adityanath in state assembly | X

Lucknow, July 30: The BJP-led Yogi Adityanath government has introduced the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion (Amendment) Bill in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, which mandates life imprisonment for “love jihad” offenses in the state.

The bill significantly increases the punishment for previously defined crimes and broadens the definition of “love jihad” to encompass additional offenses, all of which could now result in life imprisonment. The amended bill is expected to be passed in the assembly by voice vote on August 2.

The existing law provides for punishment ranging from one to 10 years. Under this law, conversions conducted solely for marriage are deemed invalid, and those achieved through lying and cheating are considered criminal acts. Individuals wishing to voluntarily convert must inform a magistrate two months in advance. Forced or fraudulent conversions currently attract a prison sentence of 1-5 years and a fine of Rs 15,000.

The amended bill proposes harsher penalties, particularly for offenses involving minors and women from SC/ST communities. Offenders in such cases could face 3-10 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000.

Additionally, the bill stipulates that individuals intending to convert must inform the district magistrate two months in advance, with violations punishable by 6 months to 3 years in prison and a minimum fine of Rs 10,000. The bill also requires input from the public prosecutor before considering bail petitions. Punishments will be determined based on the sensitivity of the crime, the social status of the women involved, and whether they belong to a backward community.

Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chand criticized the state government for amending the existing law on “love jihad.” Chand accused the BJP of engaging in negative politics and neglecting critical issues such as unemployment and exam paper leaks.

"The BJP government, which has brought the ordinance on Love Jihad, already has a law on it. If someone traps someone in his/her love trap with some motive, then there is a law for it, but BJP only wants to do negative politics. It does not want to do anything about unemployment and paper leaks,” Chand said in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter). "Samajwadi Party understands that these are diversionary issues. These will not do any good to the people," he added.