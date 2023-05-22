UP: Woman in bridal dress poses on bonnet of moving car for making reels; fined after video goes viral

Admin

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday fined a woman for filming reels while sitting on the bonnet of a moving car in bridal dress in Prayagraj.

The video of the girl is making rounds on social media and has gone viral.

In the video, the woman identified as Varnika Chowdhary can be seen in an attire of a bride sitting on the bonnet of a moving car, flaunting her dress in the Civil Line area of the district.

Watch the video here:

After the video went viral, the police took cognizance of the matter, identified the girl and the vehicle, and issued a challan of ₹15, 500.