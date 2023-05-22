 UP: Woman in bridal dress poses on bonnet of moving car for making reels; fined after video goes viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Woman in bridal dress poses on bonnet of moving car for making reels; fined after video goes viral

UP: Woman in bridal dress poses on bonnet of moving car for making reels; fined after video goes viral

After the video went viral, the police took cognizance of the matter, identified the girl and the vehicle, and issued a challan of ₹15, 500.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
Admin

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday fined a woman for filming reels while sitting on the bonnet of a moving car in bridal dress in Prayagraj. 

The video of the girl is making rounds on social media and has gone viral.

In the video, the woman identified as Varnika Chowdhary can be seen in an attire of a bride sitting on the bonnet of a moving car, flaunting her dress in the Civil Line area of the district. 

Watch the video here:

After the video went viral, the police took cognizance of the matter, identified the girl and the vehicle, and issued a challan of ₹15, 500.

Read Also
UP Crime: Bride fires bullets during wedding ceremony in Hathras, fleas after case filed; video goes...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Opposition Unity': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar holds another meeting with Cong president Kharge, Rahul...

'Opposition Unity': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar holds another meeting with Cong president Kharge, Rahul...

Rajasthan: Ahead of Assembly elections, CM Ashok Gehlot hints at increasing SC-ST & OBC quota

Rajasthan: Ahead of Assembly elections, CM Ashok Gehlot hints at increasing SC-ST & OBC quota

Gujarat human trafficking: Minor girl sold as bride to over 15 men yet to be traced

Gujarat human trafficking: Minor girl sold as bride to over 15 men yet to be traced

UP: Woman in bridal dress poses on bonnet of moving car for making reels; fined after video goes...

UP: Woman in bridal dress poses on bonnet of moving car for making reels; fined after video goes...

'Why no invite to President Murmu for new Parliament inauguration?' asks Cong president Kharge

'Why no invite to President Murmu for new Parliament inauguration?' asks Cong president Kharge