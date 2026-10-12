UP: Woman Brutally Beats Boy In Baghpat Market, Police Begin Probe After Video Goes Viral

A video purportedly showing a woman brutally assaulting a young boy in a public market in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared by X user Ashish Paswan, who claimed that the incident took place in a town under the Baraut Kotwali police station area. He tagged Baghpat Police, seeking clarification about the incident and urging authorities to establish the facts.

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Viral footage shows alleged assault

"I have no idea what happened to this woman that she's beating this child right in the middle of the market. This incident is from a town in the Baraut Kotwali area," Paswan wrote.

The footage shows a woman bending over a boy seated near a black motorcycle in a crowded market. She can be seen pulling the boy's hair with both hands, holding his head down and repeatedly slapping him on the head and upper body.

Despite attempts by onlookers to intervene and stop the assault, the woman allegedly continues to hit the boy.

Tagging the district police, Paswan wrote, "@baghpatpolice Please be kind enough to inform us of the truth."

Baghpat police respond to viral video

Taking cognisance of the viral footage, Baghpat Police said that no information regarding the woman had been received at the Baraut police station so far. The police also clarified that the matter was being looked into and that efforts were underway to establish the woman's identity.

"It is to be informed that no information has been received so far at Thana Badaut regarding the aforementioned woman. Efforts are being made to obtain necessary information regarding the woman's identification and the case," the police said in a statement on X.

The police added that appropriate legal action would be taken in accordance with the law once the facts were verified and the woman's identity established. The circumstances that led to the alleged assault remain unclear.