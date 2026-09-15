'Battle Of Baghpat' Memory Reigned After Einstein Chacha Seen Standing Quietly In Line- Video

'Battle Of Baghpat' Memory Reigned After Einstein Chacha Seen Standing Quietly In Line | X

Five years ago Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat became the unlikely epicentre of a viral episode that took the internet by storm as it surfaced online. The event, which became famously known as the Baghpat chaat battle, reigned after Harendra Singh, called Einstein Chacha, was seen standing in a queue in a video. The video features a caption that reads, "The Kaleshi Lord of Baghpat standing in a Queue like a Normal Person."

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Einstein Chacha spots again standing in a queue

A familiar face from the internet has once again caught the attention of social media users after a video showing the man popularly known as “Einstein Chacha” standing quietly in a queue. The clip has brought back memories of the now-famous “Battle of Baghpat” incident, which had become a major talking point on social media several years ago.

In the latest video, Einstein Chacha can be seen standing patiently in a line, appearing calm and composed. The seemingly ordinary moment quickly attracted attention online, with many users recognising him from his earlier viral appearance.

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What was the Baghpat battle about?

In February 2021, a heated clash broke out between two rival chaat vendors in Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh. The dispute reportedly began over attracting customers to their respective stalls. What started as an argument quickly escalated into a physical altercation on the street, with members from both sides wielding sticks and iron rods.

The “Battle of Baghpat ” refers to a viral video from a wedding event in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, in which a dispute between two groups over food reportedly escalated into a physical fight. The incident, which took place at a wedding ceremony, showed guests engaging in a chaotic brawl, with chairs and other objects being used during the confrontation.

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The footage spread widely across social media platforms and became a source of memes and humorous commentary. Among those seen in the viral visuals was the man who later earned the nickname “Einstein Chacha.” Dressed in a green kurta with striking orange-dyed hair, Harendra Singh was captured in the video actively participating in the scuffle. His unique appearance instantly caught the internet’s attention.

His appearance sparked nostalgia

Years later, his appearance in the new video has once again sparked nostalgia among social media users. Several viewers recalled the Baghpat incident, while others focused on the contrast between the chaotic scene associated with his earlier viral fame and his calm demeanour in the latest clip.