UP: With promises of free water and house tax waiver, AAP forays into local body polls

Aam Adami Party (AAP) has decided to foray in the urban local bodies election of Uttar Pradesh scheduled next month. Toeing Delhi model the party has made big promises for the urban residents in UP such as free water and waiver of house tax. The entry of AAP in the urban local body elections of UP could become a cause of worry for Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). AAP’s urban centric approach and populist style of campaigning might disturb the equations of other parties in local body polls.

On Wednesday, the in charge of UP and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh gave the slogan of ' House Tax Half, Water Tax Maaf’ (No water tax and half house tax). The party would contest all the seats in municipal bodies of UP and started announcing the name of its candidates. AAP has appointed in-charges for all the 763 urban local bodies in UP who will monitor and manage the party campaign.

AAP to contest polls alone

While making an announcement for urban local body polls, AAP MP, Sanjay Singh said that there would not be alliance with any political party. Singh was in Meerut, UP to review the preparedness of AAP for the urban body elections, he said that AAP will go alone in the local body elections with the promise of house tax waiver and free water for urban population. He said that like Delhi, AAP would outshine in UP urban body elections. He also announced the name of mayoral candidate for the Meerut Municipal Corporation on Wednesday. Sanjay Singh said that well known social worker of city Richa Singh would be AAP nominee for Meerut Mayor. On this occasion, Richa Singh said that if elected she would make Meerut as Delhi in terms of civic facilities.

It may be mentioned that AAP had contested village panchayat elections in UP in 2021 and managed to win few seats in some of the districts. It also contested all the 403 assembly seats in 2022 polls but failed to win anywhere. According to party leaders, it has now focused on the urban body polls and preparations were going on for the last one year. The party had formed a panel of candidates much in advance and the final list would come out in a day or two.