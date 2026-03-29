UP Viral Video: Wedding Banquet Turns WWE Arena As Guests Throw Chairs, Trade Blows Over Chicken Leg Pieces

A wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha turned chaotic after a dispute over food escalated into a violent brawl, with a video of the incident now going viral on social media.

Argument Over ‘Chicken Leg Pieces’

According to viral posts online, the tensions began when members of the groom’s procession (baraat) complained about the absence of chicken leg pieces in the biryani being served. The issue quickly escalated into a heated argument between guests and the hosts.

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Shoving, Rummaging Through Food Trays

The video shows a crowded banquet hall where dozens of men gathered around food tables began pushing and shoving each other. Some individuals were seen climbing onto tables and rummaging through large biryani containers in search of preferred portions.

Chairs Thrown As Fight Turns Violent

What began as a verbal altercation soon turned into a full-blown physical clash. Guests hurled chairs, exchanged blows, and engaged in aggressive scuffles, while others attempted to intervene. The chaos remained centred around the food-serving area, with chairs and utensils scattered across the hall.

Crowd Records Incident As Chaos Unfolds

Several attendees were seen recording the incident on their phones as the situation spiralled. The atmosphere remained tense and disorderly, with loud shouting and panic throughout the venue.

According to media reports, police later reached the spot to control the situation and identify those involved.