 UP Viral Video: Girl Performs Obscene Dance On Bonnet Of SDM's Car In Jhansi; Police Investigation Launched
After the video went viral on social media, with users raising concerns over the poor state of law and order in the state, Jhansi Police took cognisance of the video.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 03:07 PM IST
article-image

A video showing a dancer performing on the bonnet of Jhansi SDM's car has gone viral on social media.

The viral video shows 'Uttar Pradesh Government' imprinted on the vehicle with its beacon light on.

The girl and a young man danced on the bonnet of the car as a Bhojpuri song played in the background. The sound of the siren can also be heard in the video.

In a social media post, Jhansi Police instructed the Shahjahanpur inspector in charge to examine the video and take necessary action.

According to reports, the viral video is from Tadoul village in the Shahjahanpur police station area of Jhansi district, Uttar Pradesh.

With video going viral on social media, users are raising various questions. Some are questioning the presence of the vehicle, while others are calling it negligence on the part of the SDM. The video is seen as another example of officials misusing government property.

