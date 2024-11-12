UP Viral Video: Girl Performs Obscene Dance On Bonnet Of SDM's Car In Jhansi; Police Investigation Launched

A video showing a dancer performing on the bonnet of Jhansi SDM's car has gone viral on social media.

The viral video shows 'Uttar Pradesh Government' imprinted on the vehicle with its beacon light on.

The girl and a young man danced on the bonnet of the car as a Bhojpuri song played in the background. The sound of the siren can also be heard in the video.

After the video went viral on social media, with users raising concerns over the poor state of law and order in the state, Jhansi Police took cognisance of the video.

हूटर बज रहा है बत्ती जल रही है, गजब भौकाल है भइया 😳



या तो सरकार में लंबी पकड़ है या तो SDM की मेहरबानी है, जांच हो



SDM/ उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार लिखा है और उसी गाड़ी के ऊपर ठुमके लगाए जा रही है, वायरल वीडियो झांसी का है।@myogiadityanath जी देखिए क्या दशा कर दिए है अधिकारी। pic.twitter.com/XxwOXsXWrp — Rohit Tripathi journalist (@rohitt_tripathi) November 12, 2024

In a social media post, Jhansi Police instructed the Shahjahanpur inspector in charge to examine the video and take necessary action.

According to reports, the viral video is from Tadoul village in the Shahjahanpur police station area of Jhansi district, Uttar Pradesh.

With video going viral on social media, users are raising various questions. Some are questioning the presence of the vehicle, while others are calling it negligence on the part of the SDM. The video is seen as another example of officials misusing government property.