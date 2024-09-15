 UP Viral Video: BJP Workers Set Themselves On Fire While Trying To Burn Akhilesh Yadav's Effigy During Protest In Hardoi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Viral Video: BJP Workers Set Themselves On Fire While Trying To Burn Akhilesh Yadav's Effigy During Protest In Hardoi

UP Viral Video: BJP Workers Set Themselves On Fire While Trying To Burn Akhilesh Yadav's Effigy During Protest In Hardoi

The protest was sparked by a statement made by Akhilesh Yadav, in which he said, "There is no difference between religious heads and mafias."

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 09:35 AM IST
article-image

A BJP protest in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, took a fiery turn on Saturday when some party workers accidentally set themselves on fire while burning an effigy of former chief minister and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. The incident occurred after demonstrators lit a piece of paper, and several of them were caught in the flames.

BJP workers staged a protest against the recent remarks made by former chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav regarding religious heads and mafia's on Saturday . During the protest, BJP workers burned an effigy of Yadav, and several protestors were caught in the flames. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

According to reports, BJP workers gathered at Cinema Chauraha in Hardoi to burn an effigy of Akhilesh Yadav. However, the police present at the scene quickly doused the flames.

The viral video shows some protestors chanting slogans like "Akhilesh Yadav murdabaad(Down with Akhilesh Yadav)" while attempting to set fire to papers. Some of the demonstrators got caught in the blaze. The video captures the chaos as the protestors scrambled to extinguish the flames, and the police intervened to control the situation. At one point, a police officer's leg caught fire while trying to extinguish the flames.

FPJ Shorts
Riddhima Kapoor Cuts Cake, Gets Kiss From Husband During Birthday Bash; Neetu Kapoor Shares Inside Video
Riddhima Kapoor Cuts Cake, Gets Kiss From Husband During Birthday Bash; Neetu Kapoor Shares Inside Video
Egypt: Zagazig Train Collision Claims 3 Lives, Injures 49; Rescue Efforts Ongoing; Visuals Surface
Egypt: Zagazig Train Collision Claims 3 Lives, Injures 49; Rescue Efforts Ongoing; Visuals Surface
Cristiano Ronaldo Honored By Al-Nassr With 'GOAT' Jersey, Fans Create Tifo For Reaching 900-Goal Milestone; Video
Cristiano Ronaldo Honored By Al-Nassr With 'GOAT' Jersey, Fans Create Tifo For Reaching 900-Goal Milestone; Video
SD Retail Limited IPO: SME To Open Offer On September 20, Check Here For Details
SD Retail Limited IPO: SME To Open Offer On September 20, Check Here For Details
Read Also
UP: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Of Turning State Into 'Fake Encounter Capital'
article-image

The protest was sparked by a statement made by Akhilesh Yadav, in which he said, "There is no difference between religious heads and mafias." This remark stirred political tensions, leading BJP youth wing workers in Hardoi to burn Yadav’s effigy at Cinema Chauraha as a form of protest, following directives from party leadership.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: 'Today's Congress Has Become A New Form Of Urban Naxal,' Says PM...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: 'Today's Congress Has Become A New Form Of Urban Naxal,' Says PM...

Karnataka: BJP MLA Munirathna Arrested Amid Allegations Of Threatening BBMP Contractor Over...

Karnataka: BJP MLA Munirathna Arrested Amid Allegations Of Threatening BBMP Contractor Over...

PM Modi To Flag Off 6 Vande Bharat Trains At Jharkhand's Tatanagar Today

PM Modi To Flag Off 6 Vande Bharat Trains At Jharkhand's Tatanagar Today

UP Viral Video: BJP Workers Set Themselves On Fire While Trying To Burn Akhilesh Yadav's Effigy...

UP Viral Video: BJP Workers Set Themselves On Fire While Trying To Burn Akhilesh Yadav's Effigy...

Operation CHAKRA-III: CBI-FBI Dismantle Cybercrime Network In Mumbai & Kolkata; Mastermind Arrested

Operation CHAKRA-III: CBI-FBI Dismantle Cybercrime Network In Mumbai & Kolkata; Mastermind Arrested