 UP: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Of Turning State Into 'Fake Encounter Capital'
BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 05:46 PM IST
Yogi Adityanath | Akhilesh Yadav | PTI

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of turning Uttar Pradesh into the "capital of fake encounters."

Referring to the Sultanpur robbery case, Yadav claimed that a man named Mangesh Yadav was picked up from his house and killed by the police in a staged encounter. He emphasized that this was not an act of justice but a murder.

“One of the police officers present during the encounter was seen wearing slippers. This raises doubts about the professionalism of the operation,” he said.

Yadav further alleged that most of the people killed in these encounters belonged to the PDA (an alliance comprising the backward castes, Dalits, and minorities).

He also took a jibe at the ruling party by stating, "There is little difference between religious leaders and mafia bosses," hinting at the influence of powerful individuals within the current regime.

Akhilesh slams BJP for land grabs in Ayodhya

Speaking further, Akhilesh Yadav accused BJP leaders of orchestrating land grabs in Ayodhya. He alleged that influential people, with the help of government officials, have been acquiring land at low prices, especially from the poor, only to later inflate the circle rates.

Yadav promised that when his party returns to power, Ayodhya would be developed into a world-class city, and that any poor person who was unfairly compensated for their land would be paid according to the revised rates.

SP leader from Ayodhya and former MLA Pawan Pandey echoed these allegations during the press conference, claiming that even military land in Ayodhya had been encroached upon by BJP leaders. He presented documents of illegal land registries to the media, which were also handed over to Akhilesh Yadav for further investigation.

Increase in crime and fake Encounters in UP

Leader of Opposition in the UP Assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey, leveled serious charges against the Yogi Adityanath government, accusing it of orchestrating fake encounters. He alleged that people are being captured, tied up, and shot to fabricate staged encounters.

Pandey also expressed concern over the rise in violent crimes, such as murders, robberies, and dacoity, claiming that law and order in the state has completely collapsed.

