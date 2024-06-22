UP Video: Violent Protests Break Out In Firozabad Over Death Of Jail Inmate Arrested On Charges Of Theft

Firozabad: Shocking visuals of violence that broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad On June 21, Friday, are doing rounds on social media. Local reports said that violent protests took place after a 25-year-old jail inmate died in the district hospital in Firozabad where he was admitted after his condition deteriorated.

Situation tense in UP's Firozabad following death of an inmate identified as Akash incarcerated in a theft case. People resorted to stone-pelting, violence and vandalism. pic.twitter.com/gnuwV86lZE — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 21, 2024

The deceased was arrested and lodged in Firozabad jail on on charges of theft two days ago. Reports said that the family members and the supporters of the deceased placed his body on the road and demonstrated demanding investigation into the death after post-mortem.

As the police tried to control the protesters, they pelted bricks and stones at the police. As soon as the stone pelting started, there was panic in the entire area. Five to six rounds of bullets were also fired. Five policemen were injured in the incident.

Local reports said that the deceased was identified as Akash and was in custody allegedly stealing a motorcycle. His demise at the district hospital, after his health worsened while being incarcerated, sparked outrage among the locals.

As per an IANS report, Saurabh Dixit, SSP said, "Akash (27), a resident of Nagla Pachiya in South Police Station area, was taken into custody from his home by the South Police on June 17 in connection with a stolen bike. On June 19, the police sent him to jail... On Friday, the family received news from the jail administration about his death..."