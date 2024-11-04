 UP: Urban Development Minister A.K. Sharma & Lucknow Mayor Inspect Chhath Puja Ghats, Directs Arrangements For Safe And Clean Festivities
Ahead of Chhath Puja, scheduled from November 5 to November 8, they reviewed arrangements for beautification, repairs, cleanliness, and lighting to ensure a hassle-free experience for devotees.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 12:56 AM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh’s Minister for Urban Development and Energy, A.K. Sharma, and Lucknow Mayor, Sushma Kharkwal, conducted an inspection of Chhath Puja ghats |

Uttar Pradesh’s Minister for Urban Development and Energy,  A.K. Sharma, and Lucknow Mayor, Sushma Kharkwal, conducted an inspection of Chhath Puja ghats, including Lakshman Mela Ground, Jhulelal Ghat, and Hanuman Setu Old Temple, on Sunday evening. 

Emphasising the significance of Chhath Puja, a festival deeply rooted in faith, Sharma assured that, as in previous years, all measures are in place to prevent any inconvenience to devotees. 

"This is a festival of faith and devotion, with thousands worshipping the Sun God to fulfill their wishes. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Sanatan culture is flourishing, and people are celebrating traditional festivals with full faith," he added.

article-image

This year, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation has prepared 88 designated Chhath Puja sites across the city, equipping them with necessary amenities. Both Mr. Sharma and Mrs. Kharkwal extended warm wishes to the devotees, urging them to celebrate a clean, safe, zero-waste, and plastic-free festival, while also maintaining the cleanliness of the Gomti River.

To facilitate a smooth celebration, the minister directed officials to ensure well-maintained cleanliness at all ghats and access routes. He instructed that single-use plastics be avoided, with awareness initiatives to educate the public on this. Waste bins are to be installed to prevent littering, and Aarpan Kalash will be set up to discourage devotees from immersing offerings directly into the river. Mr. Sharma further called for beautification of the ghats to create a peaceful and celebratory atmosphere.

Safety measures were also a priority. To prevent mosquito-borne diseases, authorities have been asked to conduct fogging, spray lime, and arrange for waste disposal. Additionally, Mr. Sharma instructed officials to remove water hyacinths from the river and install barricades in deep water areas. Water police and divers will be deployed as a precaution.

article-image

The arrangements include the supply of clean drinking water, mobile toilets, and adequate CCTV monitoring, especially for the safety of women and children. Public address systems will be in place to ensure effective communication, and local police personnel will be present for security. Designated parking areas will be arranged, along with signage to guide devotees.

Furthermore, the Minister emphasized the need for sufficient lighting along the ghats and pathways, with LED lights, high masts, and decorative lighting. Staff, including sanitation workers, machines, personnel, and officials, will be stationed at all ghats to fulfill their duties with diligence. In areas with high Chhath Puja celebrations, particularly in Purvanchal regions, special attention will be given to accommodate devotees.

