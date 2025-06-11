 UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave; Microsoft, TCS Among 20 Firms Eyeing Investments
Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh highlights UP's dynamic economic transformation into a leading investment destination.

UP State BureauUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 07:37 AM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Invest UP, the state’s premier investment promotion agency, organized a high-profile conclave at the Taj Hotel in Lucknow to unveil and promote the Global Capability Centres (GCC) Policy 2024.

He credited the state’s investor-friendly policies, modern infrastructure, and proactive governance for creating a robust industrial ecosystem. Singh noted that Uttar Pradesh now ranks among the top choices for office and industrial setups due to competitive incentives and a supportive business environment.

The conclave brought together top tech industry leaders, global investors, policymakers, and multinational corporations to discuss Uttar Pradesh’s emergence as a GCC powerhouse. Around 20 companies, including SRK Gamechangers, Standard Chartered Bank, TCS, and Microsoft, participated in the conclave, with several pledging to invest in GCCs in Uttar Pradesh.

