UP: Union Minister Smriti Irani buys land in Amethi for Rs 11 lakh

Lucknow: The Union Textile Minister and MP from once Congress citadel Amethi, Smriti Irani, on Monday bought a piece of land in her parliamentary constituency to fulfill her pre-poll promise.

During her campaign in Amethi against Rahul Gandhi, she had promised to people to construct a house in her constituency so that they don’t have to come to Delhi to search for their representative. On Monday, she bought a piece of land measuring 14,850 sq ft in Gauriganj with a cost of Rs 11 lakhs.

She got the registry of the land done by paying a stamp duty of Rs 50,800. The Union minister promised to begin the construction shortly.