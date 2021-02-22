UP: Union Minister Smriti Irani buys land in Amethi for Rs 11 lakh

Lucknow: The Union Textile Minister and MP from once Congress citadel Amethi, Smriti Irani, on Monday bought a piece of land in her parliamentary constituency to fulfill her pre-poll promise.
During her campaign in Amethi against Rahul Gandhi, she had promised to people to construct a house in her constituency so that they don’t have to come to Delhi to search for their representative. On Monday, she bought a piece of land measuring 14,850 sq ft in Gauriganj with a cost of Rs 11 lakhs.
She got the registry of the land done by paying a stamp duty of Rs 50,800. The Union minister promised to begin the construction shortly.
“With this I have fulfilled my promise. I will extend invitation to all people of my constituency for bhumi pujan and foundation laying ceremony to begin construction of my house in Amethi,” she said.
“Amethi has been my home since 2014. People feel the difference then and now after the exit of Nehru-Gandhi scion. We have a long list of development works done in Amethi. Look at Rae Bareli, its MP (read Sonia Gandhi) is missing and no development work is taking place there,” she commented
During her visit, she went to Bar Association and spent some time with lawyers to address their grievances. She has promised to look into their demands for a library and chambers for lawyers.