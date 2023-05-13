UP ULB Polls 2023: BJP sweeps all 17 mayor seats, CM Yogi thanks people for forming 'triple-engine' govt

The Bharatiye Janata Party on Saturday swept the Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls 2023, clinching all 17 mayoral seats in the election.

The saffron party also won 90 posts of municipality chairman and over 600 wards.

BJP's alliance partner Apna Dal (AD) also won the two assembly by-polls at Chanbey and Suar seats in the state defeating its nearest rivals from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The AD wrested the Suar seat from the SP while it retained the Chanbey seat in Mirzapur district.

The Samajwadi Party managed to grab 34 municipal chairman seats ahead of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) which won 24 seats.

The SP and BSP won 128 and 72 wards respectively in the municipal corporations. BJP won 201 Nagar Panchayat chairman seats while the SP won 88 seats. The BSP managed to win 21 seats of Nagar Panchayat chairman, according to reports.

Yogi Adityanath thanks people of UP

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked people and congratulated BJP workers on the party's massive victory in the urban local body polls and for forming a "triple-engine government" in the state.

"Hearty congratulations to all the dedicated and hardworking workers of the BJP and the people of Uttar Pradesh, who love good governance, on the massive victory of the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh municipal elections," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

"This massive victory reflects the successful guidance of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and immense public faith in the pro-people, developmental and all-inclusive policies of the double-engine government," he added. (With PTI inputs)