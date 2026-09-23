UP Triple Murder: Man Kills Wife, 2 Priests, Holds 3 Children Hostage, Shoots Son; Dies In Police Encounter After 8-Hour Standoff In Azamgarh

A man who allegedly shot dead his wife and two priests before holding three children hostage was killed in a police encounter following a nearly eight-hour standoff in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district. The accused’s young son also died after being shot during the incident, while his two daughters were rescued and taken to hospital.

The accused, identified as Arvind Singh, allegedly opened fire during a religious ritual at his home in Shambhupur village, under the Aharaula police station limits, on Tuesday evening, September 22. The incident continued overnight into Wednesday, September 23, with senior police officials attempting to negotiate his surrender.

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Azamgarh Triple Murder: Man Opens Fire During Puja

According to reports, Arvind returned home around 6 pm on Tuesday and found his wife, Babita Singh, 32, participating in a puja with priests.

The ritual was reportedly organised by family members, including his mother and wife, amid concerns about his behaviour. Reports cited different reasons for the ceremony, including claims that he was mentally disturbed, aggressive or drinking heavily, while some accounts linked it to rituals for his deceased brother’s soul.

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An argument reportedly broke out after Arvind objected to the puja and allegedly insulted the priests. He then allegedly opened fire with his licensed firearm, killing Babita and two priests, identified as Mahendra Pathak, 60, and Akhilesh Mishra, 50. Other priests who were present at the house reportedly managed to escape.

Accused Holds Three Children Hostage, Police Begin Negotiations

After the shooting, Arvind allegedly locked himself inside a room with three children, including his two daughters and son. Reports differed on whether the third child was a relative’s child.

Police teams, including senior officers, surrounded the house and attempted to persuade him to surrender. ADG Varanasi Zone Naveen Arora and Azamgarh SSP Anil Kumar were among the senior officials involved in the operation.

The negotiations continued for several hours, but Arvind reportedly refused to surrender. He allegedly threatened to harm the children and police personnel and insisted that officers wait until morning.

Son Shot During Standoff, Police Storm Room

During the prolonged standoff, Arvind allegedly shot his son. Reports have varied on the child’s age, placing him at around eight to 10 years old, and have also cited different names for him.

With negotiations failing and the children’s safety at risk, police eventually moved to breach the room, reportedly using stun grenades and tear gas.

Arvind allegedly opened fire at the officers with his revolver. Police returned fire, stating that the action was taken in self-defence and to protect the children.

The accused sustained injuries and was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead. His son also succumbed to his injuries.

Two Daughters Rescued, Investigation Underway

Arvind’s two daughters were rescued from the room and taken to hospital. They were reportedly dehydrated and in shock following the ordeal. One account also said that one of the girls had been used as a human shield during the standoff.

Police described the operation as necessary after prolonged negotiations failed and the children remained in danger.

Further investigation into the shootings, the hostage situation and the circumstances leading up to the incident is underway. Legal proceedings related to the case are also expected to follow.