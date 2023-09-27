Video: Train Rams Into Platform In Mathura Junction, No Casualties Reported

Shakurbasti Mathura MEMU (04446) rammed into a platform at the Mathura Junction in UP | X (formerly Twitter)

Mathura: Shakurbasti Mathura MEMU (04446) rammed into a platform at the Mathura Junction in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, railway officials said.

No person was injured since all passengers and even crew, including loco-pilots, TTEs and train guard, had deboarded at the station.

The MEMU rake belonged to the Northern Railways and reached the Mathura Junction at 10:48 p.m.

Sources from the Agra division of NCR, under which the station comes, said, "The MEMU arrived at platform 2A and after five minutes it rolled over breaking the overhead electricity (OHE) pole, disrupting OHE supply and also damaging the platform."

Train Accident in Mathura, UP, a local train collided with the platform at Mathura Junction railway station. There is no information about any casualty. #TrainAccident #Mathura #MathuraJunction pic.twitter.com/DN3qFS4QnT — Ujjwal🇮🇳 (@U23337) September 27, 2023

