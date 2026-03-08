UP Tourism Marks International Women’s Day With Special Lucknow Darshan Tour For 60 Women Professionals |

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Tourism marked International Women’s Day by organising a special ‘Lucknow Darshan’ tour for more than 60 women from different professions, turning the city’s double decker e bus into a platform to celebrate women’s achievements and contribution to society.

The initiative, organised by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC), brought together women professionals including doctors, entrepreneurs, principals, social workers, engineers and homemakers. The participants travelled across some of Lucknow’s prominent landmarks during the day long tour.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said women have always been a strong pillar of society and the nation. He said from the courage displayed by women during the 1857 revolt to their leadership and service in present times, their contribution continues to inspire generations. He added that initiatives like the Lucknow Darshan tour are aimed at creating meaningful opportunities to recognise and honour the role of women in shaping the country’s future.

During the tour, the participants visited important sites including the Residency, Vidhan Sabha Bhavan and the General Post Office. The guide accompanying the group also narrated the story of Uda Devi and her bravery during the Battle of Sikandar Bagh in 1857, leaving many participants deeply moved by the city’s historical legacy.

Raj Smriti, director of a private company who joined the tour, said the experience offered a refreshing break from daily professional responsibilities. She said most days are filled with meetings and work commitments, but the tour allowed them to spend time for themselves. She added that while women often receive awards on International Women’s Day, this tour was a unique way to celebrate women’s empowerment.

Shala Haque, general secretary of the AMU Association, said the journey allowed her to see Lucknow from a different perspective. She said she had often seen the Vidhan Sabha building from outside, but visiting it from inside during the tour was a memorable experience. She also appreciated the guide for sharing several lesser known facts about the city.

The tour was organised under the Group Booking Policy in collaboration with MAX Healthcare. Doctors and nurses from the hospital accompanied the participants to ensure their comfort and well being throughout the journey.

Additional Chief Secretary for Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs Amrit Abhijat said the Lucknow Darshan initiative reflects the government’s effort to promote responsible and inclusive tourism. He said such programmes connect heritage with social outreach and help strengthen urban tourism while making travel experiences accessible to different sections of society.