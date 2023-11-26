UP: To Counter Samajwadi Party’s PDA Card, Congress Embraces Diversity In Leadership With 68% Backward, Dalit, & Minority Representation

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge |

While the co-ordination committee of the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A will meet next month to finalise its campaign against the Modi-led government, its major constituents in Uttar Pradesh the Congress and Samajwadi Party are engaged in checkmate games.

To counter the PDA (Pichda, Dalit & Alpsankhyak) card of Samajwadi Party, the UP Congress has appointed more than 68 percent faces from backward, Dalit and minority communities as office-bearers in the state committee. Three months after taking charge the UP Congress President Ajay Rai announced his 130 member state committee on Friday late evening. The new committee of UP Congress has a majority of leaders from OBC, Dali and Muslim community.

In the state executive of congress 23 Dali, 22 Muslim and 44 leaders from OBC community have been given place. From the forward class 41 leaders which include 12 from Kshatriya community, 16 Brahmins, three Bhumihars have been accommodated in the state congress committee. For the first time congress has given preference to the most backward leaders in its state committee.

In a first, 67% of state office-bearers of UP Congress below 50 years of age

Following the resolution passed in the Udaypur camp of congress, a large number of youth leaders have been accommodated in the state committee. For the first time 67 per cent of the state office-bearers of UP Congress are from the age group below 50 years. While announcing the name of the state office-bearers, the state president of UP congress Ajay Rai reiterated that the party is ready to contest on all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Among the UP Congress state office-bearers the party has appointed Purvi Verma, daughter of former MP Ravi Prakash Verma as secretary along with Tanuj Punia, son of Ex MP PL Punia. In the new committee former legislator Sohail Ansari, Masooq Khan, Sanjeev Dariyabadi have been made state vice-president along with Vishwavijay Singh, Alok Prasad, Sharad Mishra, Raghvendra Singh, Rajkumar Rawat, Manish Mishra, Sushil Pasi, Vidit Choudhury, PP Agarwal, KC Yadav, Rizwan Qureshi and Dinesh Kumar Singh. The party has appointed Anil Yadav, Vivekanand Pathak, Rahul Richariya, Anshu Tewari, Lucknow corporator Mukesh Singh Chauhan, JP Pal, Sarita Patel, Devendra Patel and prominent youth leader Abhimanyu Singh as general secretary.