Uttar Pradesh: Engineering Student Attacks Bus Conductor Over Ticket Fare

Representational Image |

According to the police, a 20-year-old man in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, attacked a bus conductor with a knife meant for cutting meat. Authorities claim that following a disagreement over the ticket price on Friday morning, the accused, an engineering student, attacked the conductor, as reported by NDTV.

The bus driver reported that the student had the knife in his bag. "I heard a noise out of the blue and saw that the conductor had been attacked. Mangala Yadav said, "We got off the bus right away and took him to the hospital.

According to police, the conductor had injuries to his neck as well as other body parts.

Lareb Hashmi, the accused, ran away from the scene and took refuge on his college campus.

Police's Retaliation

He was apprehended by police from the college. However, he managed to get away, pulled a gun from his bag, and opened fire on the police when they brought him back to retrieve the knife.

He was hurt in a retaliatory fire, cutting his leg. He's under arrest and receiving medical attention at a local hospital.

"The accused was taken into custody and interrogated. The accused fired at the police when they took him to retrieve the cleavage. As police retaliated, a bullet struck his leg," an official stated.