UP: Tipplers delight as Yogi govt ask companies to cut prices of imported liquor

In a huge relief to those fond of imported liquor, the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has reduced the prices. From now onwards, the people of UP can get imported foreign liquor with prices at par with Delhi. The excise department in UP has tightened its noose around the companies supplying imported foreign liquor in the state and asked them to bring down rates.

The officials have asked these companies to sell imported liquor at par with other states since there is no difference in the tax rates. After this step, the liquor companies have ratified the rates of imported liquor. This has resulted in a decrease of 10 to 25 per cent in rates of imported foreign liquor in UP.

The decision of the excise department has affected the rates of imported whisky such as Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson, Ballentine's and Absolute Vodka in UP which is now selling cheaper than earlier. Earlier there was a difference of Rs 100 to Rs 400 in the rates of these brands as compared to what was being sold in Delhi.

According to the excise commissioner of UP, Senthil Pandian, despite the similar ex-custom value and same duty structure in UP and Delhi, the consumers were paying a much higher price in the state.

The excise commissioner said that the department intends to stop the smuggling of liquor from other states and work in the interest of the consumers. Besides, the excise department has started checking vehicles coming from Delhi, Punjab and Haryana at the entry points of UP to keep a check on the smuggling of liquors.