UP: Speeding Auto Hits, Drags Teenager Out For Morning Walk For Over 50 Mts In Jalaun; Shocking CCTV Videos Surface

Speeding Auto Hits & Drags Teenager Out For Morning Walk For Over 50 Mts In Jalaun | Twitter

Jalaun: Incidents of hit-and-run cases are on the rise in the country and the videos of such incidents are shared widely on social media. Another such incident of hit-and-run came to light when a speeding autorickshaw crushed a teenager to death who was out on a morning walk on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district. The horrific accident was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the area and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

He was dragged around 50 meters on the road

The man who was crossing the road along with his friend was hit by the auto and was also dragged around 50 meters on the road. The youngster tragically died on the spot and the auto driver fled the spot after hitting and dragging the teenager in the middle of the road. The incident occurred in the Kadaura area on Jolhupur-Hamirpur Highway in broad daylight.

Police reached the spot immediately after receiving information

The police reached the spot after receiving information about the accident in the Kadaura Police Station area. The police said that they reached the spot immediately after receiving the information about the accident on the highway. The police also said that they took the injured person who was identified as Kishore to the nearby hospital. After the police reached the hospital with the injured, the hospital authorities and the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A complaint has been filed in connection with the matter

The Kadaura Police did the Panchayatnama of the dead body at the hospital and has sent the dead body for post-mortem. Kadaura CO Kalpi told that a complaint has been filed in connection with the matter and they have initiated a probe into the accident. They are investigating the CCTV footage and are also examinig the CCTV cameras installed in other areas. The police said that they will soon nab the auto driver.

There is a need for stricter traffic laws

The government should raise the awareness among the public about traffic rules to curb such incidents in the future. There is also a need for stricter traffic rules to be introduced to avoid such incidents. The government should come up with strict punishment and laws in such cases of rash riding and hit-and-run cases as it is dangerous not only for pedestrians but also for the other vehicles that are on the road.