Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan |

Samajwadi Party senior leader Azam Khan was released from Ghaziabad's Dasna jail on Wednesday after completing all legal formalities related to his bail at the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court.

The court had directed him to furnish two sureties of Rs 50,000 each and a personal bond of Rs 50,000. Shahnawaz and Junaid stood as sureties, submitting fixed deposits (FDs) worth Rs 50,000 each. An affidavit was also filed as directed by the court. Following the completion of all formalities by his lawyers, Khan was released from jail.

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'Victory of truth and justice': Wife

Reacting to his release, Khan's wife, Tazeen Fatma, said she had always believed that justice would eventually prevail. She described his earlier arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) immediately after he was released from the jail gate as the height of injustice.

Calling the episode an attack on humanity and a violation of the court's order, she thanked the Allahabad High Court and the Supreme Court for ensuring justice.

Earlier arrest and legal proceedings

Khan was earlier granted bail in a fake birth certificate case but was arrested by the ED before he could walk free. He subsequently challenged his arrest and judicial custody, first approaching the Supreme Court, which directed him to seek relief from the High Court.

The Allahabad High Court later granted him interim bail, observing prima facie that mandatory provisions of Article 22(1) of the Constitution and Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) had not been strictly followed during his arrest.

ED probe into financial irregularities

The ED case concerns alleged financial irregularities involving transactions worth Rs 426 crore linked to the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

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