UP Shocker:On-Duty Tehsildar Assaulted During Land Dispute Resolution In Jasrana, Two Arrested; VIDEO | X/ Screengrab from the video

In a shocking video widely shared on social media, two men from Nagla Tursi of Jasrana tehsil area misbehaved with a Tehsildar and the revenue team who had gone to intervene in a land dispute. During the intervention, one of the men involved in the incident slapped and struck down the Tehsildar, causing him to fall to the ground.

Reportedly, both men in the video misbehaving with the Tehsildar are farmers from the area who were involved in land dispute. According to media reports, both men have been arrested and taken into custody by the police for their behavior. The SDM sent both of the accused to jail.

The two accused are identified as Dharmendra and Veereshwar.

According to a report in Navabharat Times, a formal complaint has been lodged by the Tehsildar Lalta Prasad. Police station in-charge Anjish Kumar Singh confirmed that the two individuals have been charged with disturbing the peace.

Backgrounder Of The Incident

Media reports reported that both parties had been clashing over a land dispute issue in Nagla Tursi village, where the SDM had come to intervene. Despite attempts by the Tehsildar and the revenue team to calm the situation and prevent a physical altercation, the two men continued fighting and then engaged in a scuffle.

Fortunately, when the team confronted the situation, the entire confrontation was captured on camera where the assault at the tehsildar was captured. The police are investigating further to ensure appropriate legal action is taken against the offenders.

उक्त प्रकरण में थाना जसराना पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत करते हुए दो अभियुक्तों को न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में भेजा जा चुका है । — Firozabad Police (@firozabadpolice) June 23, 2024

Regarding the incident, the even Firozabad Police commented that a case has been registered under relevant sections at Jasrana police station and the two accused have been sent to judicial custody.

People Misbehaving With Officials Raises Concerns

This incident has drawn attention to the challenges that are been faced by faced by officials during on-site dispute resolutions and the urgent need for appropriate security measures to protect them from such aggressive behaviour.