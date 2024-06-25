UP Shocker: Youth Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Agra; Family Alleges Torture By Police

Agra: In a shocking incident that has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Agra city, a youth facing allegations of theft has died of suicide. The incident was reported in Barhan area. Police said that the deceased was often summoned for questioning in a different case against his brother-in-law who was accused of abducting a minor girl in May 2024. Police said that search was still underway for the missing minor girl.

Meanwhile, the police claimed that the deceased committed suicide just after he was held for questioning in a case of alleged theft against him. Family members of the deceased claimed that the police tortured him and released him on the condition that he would pay them Rs.1 lakh as compensation. Having failed to arrange the amount, family members alleged that he took the drastic step out of fear of Sadadabad police.

Investigation is underway into the case and two police sub-inspectors and one head constable have been reportedly suspended in the case. The deceased committed suicide by hanging him by a tree.

This is not the first such shocking case that come to light in Agra. In October 2023, a 19-year-old girl, who was repeatedly blackmailed by two youth living in the neighborhood, had died by suicide in October 2023. The accused youth, Abhishek and Vishnu, had allegedly shot videos of the girl taking bath and repeatedly blackmailed her of making the videos viral. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district in Kheragarh town.