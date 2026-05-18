UP Shocker: Woman’s Dismembered Body Found Inside Box In Chhapra Gomti Nagar Express Train In Lucknow, GRP Launches Investigation

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Lucknow: A shocking murder case has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow after the dismembered body of a woman was discovered inside a sleeper coach of the Chhapra Gomti Nagar Express. Police suspect the woman was murdered elsewhere before her body parts were packed into a box and a bag and abandoned on the train.

The gruesome discovery was made on Sunday after the train arrived at Gomti Nagar railway station from Chhapra. Once passengers had deboarded, the train was moved to the washing yard for cleaning. During the routine cleaning process, a sanitation worker noticed an unclaimed box and bag lying inside the S-1 sleeper coach.

Finding the luggage suspicious, the worker immediately alerted the railway authorities. Soon after, teams from the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force reached the spot along with forensic personnel.

Headless Torso Found In Box, Hands & Legs Found In Nearby Bag

When officials opened the box, they found the headless torso of a woman believed to be between 30 and 35 years old. A nearby bag was also searched, revealing the woman’s severed hands and legs packed inside plastic bags. The horrifying discovery triggered panic and shock at the railway station.

Police suspect the victim was brutally murdered before her body was chopped into pieces in an attempt to conceal her identity. The woman’s head has reportedly not yet been recovered, making identification more difficult. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

GRP Launches Probe, 2 Special Teams Formed

Cops are now trying to determine at which station the box and bag were loaded onto the train. Authorities believe the accused may have used the busy train route to transport and dispose of the body without attracting attention from passengers or railway staff during the journey.

GRP Inspector Dharmveer Singh said two special teams have been formed to investigate the case, as reported by Jagran. According to officials, CCTV footage from all stations between Chhapra and Gomti Nagar will be scanned to trace the movement of the luggage and identify the suspects involved.

The police are also examining whether the murder was linked to personal rivalry, domestic conflict, or another criminal motive. Passengers travelling in the coach may also be questioned to gather information about any suspicious activity during the journey.