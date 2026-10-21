UP Shocker: Woman, Lover Killed Husband, Dumped Body In Iron Box On Highway In Unnao; 3 Arrested

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao have claimed to have solved the murder of a man whose body was found inside a large iron box on the Raebareli-Unnao Highway within 12 hours of the discovery. The victim, identified as Sonu, was allegedly killed by his wife, Neha Rawat, with the help of their neighbour, Jitendra Singh alias Rahul.

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According to police, Neha and Jitendra allegedly attacked Sonu with a stone grinder during the intervening night of October 19 and 20. They then allegedly smothered him with a blanket before wrapping his body in a bedsheet and blanket and placing it inside an iron box.

Body abandoned beside highway

Police said the box was transported in a small goods carrier, commonly known as a Chhota Hathi loader, and abandoned beside the highway in front of Health Hospital in the Sadar Kotwali area on Tuesday night.

The case came to light around 10 pm on October 20, when police received information about a suspicious box lying by the roadside. Officers opened it and found the bloodied body inside. Five police teams were subsequently formed to investigate the murder.

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CCTV footage helps trace vehicle

CCTV footage and number plate recognition cameras helped investigators trace the loader to its registered owner, Rajesh Gupta. Police said Neha had arranged the vehicle for Rs 1,200 on the pretext of moving household belongings.

Neha, Jitendra and Tauheed have been arrested, while a juvenile has been taken into protective custody. Police recovered the alleged murder weapon, the iron box, the loader and Rs 8,200 from the accused. The role of loader owner and driver Rajesh Gupta is still under investigation.

Domestic disputes suspected behind murder

Police suspect that frequent disputes between Sonu and Neha led to the alleged murder. According to investigators, the couple often argued, with allegations of substance abuse and physical altercations. The victim's brother subsequently filed a complaint, following which a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.