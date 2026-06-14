UP Shocker: Woman Arrested For Allegedly Killing Husband With Lover's Help After Drugging Him | Representative Image

A woman in Baraut allegedly killed her 34-year-old husband with the help of her lover after drugging him, police said on Sunday.

Farmer Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances

Sachin Dagar, a farmer from Naurojpur Gurjar village, was found dead under suspicious circumstances early on Saturday, police said.

Rachna, his wife, told neighbours that Sachin's health had suddenly deteriorated and that he was taken to a hospital, where he died.

However, marks on his neck were noticed by neighbours as well as family members, raising suspicion.

CCTV Footage Leads Investigators

During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the area, which allegedly showed a man entering the house at 10.27 p.m. on Friday and leaving at 3.27 a.m. on Saturday.

A two-doctor panel later confirmed strangulation as the cause of death and found indications that the body had been dragged.

Wife Confesses During Interrogation

On Saturday, during questioning, Rachna allegedly confessed to her involvement in the crime and was arrested, Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai said.

Her alleged accomplice was identified as Sonu, whom she had met through Instagram.

Affair Allegedly Motive Behind Murder

According to police, Rachna said Sonu was from Ranchhad village and the two later developed a relationship.

Sachin reportedly came to know about the affair and opposed it.

Rachna allegedly mixed five to six sedative tablets into his food before she and Sonu strangled him, the officer said.

Search On For Absconding Accused

Sonu remains absconding, and police teams have been formed to trace and arrest him.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)