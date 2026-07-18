UP Shocker: Woman Allegedly Chops Off Father-in-Law's Genitals, Accuses Him Of Repeated Sexual Harassment In Muzaffarnagar | VIDEO

A woman was arrested after allegedly cut her 67-year-old father-in-law's genitals with a sharp-edged object in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Friday, leaving him seriously injured.

According to Hindi news portals, the incident took place in Safipur Patti on Chanderi Road in the Budhana area. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the attack and shifted the injured man to a hospital for treatment.

Woman Alleges Repeated Sexual Harassment

During preliminary questioning, the woman told police that she had been subjected to repeated sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour by her father-in-law for a long time.

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She said she lives with her two young sons and her father-in-law, while her husband works in Haryana as a rented rickshaw driver to support the family. According to the woman, her husband's prolonged absence left her vulnerable to the alleged harassment.

She claimed she had repeatedly informed people in the neighbourhood about her ordeal, but no one took her allegations seriously.

Neighbours Say Woman Had Raised Concerns Earlier

A neighbour, identified as Nazra, said the woman had often spoken to local residents about facing inappropriate behaviour at home.

However, she added that no one knew what was happening inside the house because the family largely kept to themselves. According to the neighbour, the woman had publicly expressed her distress on several occasions before the incident.

Police Await Formal Complaint

Budhana Circle Officer Gajendra Pal Singh said police received information through the Police Response Vehicle (PRV) that a woman had attacked her father-in-law's private parts with a nail-cutter blade.

Officers reached the scene immediately and admitted the injured man to a hospital. During questioning, the woman reiterated that she attacked him because he had allegedly been molesting her for several days.

The officer said that no written complaint has been received from either side so far. Police have recorded statements from both parties and said a case will be registered under relevant sections once a formal complaint is filed and the available evidence is examined.

Investigation Underway

Police said they are investigating all aspects of the case and will take further legal action based on the findings of the inquiry and evidence collected during the investigation.