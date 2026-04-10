UP Shocker! Video Shows Young Boy Brutally Attacked By 2 Stray Dogs, Dragged On Street In Lucknow

X/@i_m_harshitsing

A disturbing video from Lucknow has gone viral, showing two stray dogs attacking a young boy on a quiet residential street. The clip captures the child being chased and mauled as he screams “Papa, Papa,” triggering widespread concern over rising stray dog attacks.

Sudden Attack On Child

CCTV footage shows the boy walking alone when two stray dogs begin chasing him before pouncing on him. The child is seen falling to the ground as the dogs continue the attack, leaving him helpless and crying out for help.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the attack continues, a man is seen running from a nearby area and intervening. He manages to chase the dogs away, preventing what could have escalated into a fatal incident.

Unclear What Triggered The Attack

It remains unclear whether the child provoked the dogs or if the attack was unprovoked. The lack of clarity has further fuelled concern among residents and social media users.

Public Outrage Over Stray Dog Menace

The video has sparked outrage online, with users demanding stricter action on stray dog management. One user called for relocating stray dogs to shelters, reflecting growing frustration over repeated attacks on children.