 UP Shocker! Video Shows Young Boy Brutally Attacked By 2 Stray Dogs, Dragged On Street In Lucknow
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HomeIndiaUP Shocker! Video Shows Young Boy Brutally Attacked By 2 Stray Dogs, Dragged On Street In Lucknow

UP Shocker! Video Shows Young Boy Brutally Attacked By 2 Stray Dogs, Dragged On Street In Lucknow

A young boy was brutally attacked by two stray dogs in Lucknow, with the incident captured on CCTV and widely shared online. The video shows the child being chased, dragged, and mauled before a passerby intervened and drove the dogs away. The incident has sparked outrage, raising fresh concerns over stray dog attacks and public safety.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Friday, April 10, 2026, 07:52 PM IST
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A disturbing video from Lucknow has gone viral, showing two stray dogs attacking a young boy on a quiet residential street. The clip captures the child being chased and mauled as he screams “Papa, Papa,” triggering widespread concern over rising stray dog attacks.

Sudden Attack On Child

CCTV footage shows the boy walking alone when two stray dogs begin chasing him before pouncing on him. The child is seen falling to the ground as the dogs continue the attack, leaving him helpless and crying out for help.

As the attack continues, a man is seen running from a nearby area and intervening. He manages to chase the dogs away, preventing what could have escalated into a fatal incident.

Unclear What Triggered The Attack

It remains unclear whether the child provoked the dogs or if the attack was unprovoked. The lack of clarity has further fuelled concern among residents and social media users.

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Public Outrage Over Stray Dog Menace

The video has sparked outrage online, with users demanding stricter action on stray dog management. One user called for relocating stray dogs to shelters, reflecting growing frustration over repeated attacks on children.

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