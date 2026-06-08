UP Shocker: Video Shows Man Repeatedly Slapping, Punching Elderly Father On Saharanpur Street; Arrested After CCTV Clip Goes Viral

A disturbing CCTV video from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur has triggered widespread outrage on social media after it showed a young man allegedly assaulting his elderly father in broad daylight on a public street. The footage, which has rapidly gone viral, prompted swift police action, with authorities confirming that the accused was arrested and produced before a court on the same day.

CCTV Captures Disturbing Incident On Public Street

The incident, captured by a high-angle CCTV camera, unfolded on a busy street lined with parked vehicles and passing commuters. The video shows an elderly man seated on a plastic chair by the roadside when a younger man, identified as his son, approaches him aggressively.

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The video shows the accused repeatedly slapping the elderly man on the face and head, grabbing him by the collar and hair, and violently shaking him while shouting at him.

Throughout the ordeal, the elderly father appears visibly distressed, crying and attempting to shield himself from the blows. At one point, the son briefly walks away before returning to continue the assault.

Bystanders Watch As Abuse Continues

Several pedestrians and motorists can be seen moving through the area during the incident. However, no one is seen immediately intervening as the assault unfolds in full public view.

The nearly 65-second video has shocked viewers, with many describing the incident as a heartbreaking example of elder abuse.

Viral Video Triggers Massive Outrage

The footage quickly gained traction online, drawing thousands of reactions from users expressing anger and disbelief.

Many social media users condemned the accused, describing his actions as cruel and inhumane. Several called him a "heartless" and "shameless" son, while others expressed concern over the growing incidents of abuse against elderly parents.

The incident also reignited conversations around respect for parents and the need for stronger safeguards against elder abuse.

Police Confirm Arrest

Responding to the viral video, Saharanpur Police stated that the accused was arrested by officers from Kutub Sher Police Station soon after the incident came to light.

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Authorities confirmed that legal action was initiated and the accused was presented before a court on the same day.

The swift response by the police was widely appreciated online, although many users demanded stricter punishment and long-term protection for the elderly victim.

Growing Concern Over Elder Abuse

The shocking footage has once again highlighted the issue of elder abuse, particularly incidents involving family members. Social media users overwhelmingly voiced support for the victim and urged authorities to ensure justice is delivered.

As the video continues to circulate online, the case has become a stark reminder of the vulnerability of elderly citizens and the importance of reporting and addressing abuse wherever it occurs.