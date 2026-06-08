UP Shocker: Shamli Businessman's Only Son 'Converted To Islam, Renamed Rehman & Married Gym Trainer'; FIR Filed Against Woman, Family & 3 Clerics

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh): A shocking religious conversion case has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, where the son of a pharmaceutical businessman was allegedly converted to Islam, renamed 'Rehman' and married to his gym trainer, prompting police to register an FIR against the woman, her family members and three clerics.

Businessman Claims Son Trapped By Gym Trainer

The case came to light after Devaraj Malik, a well-known businessman and president of the district Chemists Association, accused 25-year-old gym trainer Chandni Qureshi and her family of allegedly trapping his 27-year-old son Ayush Malik in a relationship and pressuring him to change his religion.

According to the complaint, Ayush, who runs a medical store after completing a B-Pharma degree, started visiting a local gym around five years ago, where he came into contact with Chandni, who worked as a trainer there. The family alleges that the relationship gradually led to a religious conversion and a secret nikah conducted nearly four years ago.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report quoting police sources, the businessman has alleged that his son's name was changed from Ayush Malik to Rehman and that he began adopting Islamic practices, including growing a beard, wearing a skull cap and regularly visiting mosques. Photographs purportedly showing him offering namaz and dressed in traditional Muslim attire have also surfaced.

The matter escalated after a video released on June 4 alleged that the businessman's only son had been converted. The video triggered protests from several Hindu organisations, which threatened demonstrations outside the woman's residence.

Businessman Malik's Shocking Allegations

In his complaint, Malik alleged that Chandni, six of her family members and three clerics conspired to convert his son and extorted money from him over several years. He further claimed that a forged nikah document was prepared and that the family was threatened with dire consequences if they opposed the conversion. "We are Hindus and regularly visit the Hanuman temple. We believe our son was subjected to mental pressure and forced into changing his religion," Malik alleged.

FIR Filed, Police Probe Underway

Following the complaint, police detained Chandni Qureshi and her father for questioning. Visuals from the police station showed the woman arriving in a burqa as investigators began recording statements.

Shamli Superintendent of Police N P Singh confirmed that an FIR has been registered and that an investigation is underway. Police have not yet verified the allegations of forced conversion, coercion or extortion. Officials said all claims mentioned in the FIR are being examined and further action will depend on evidence collected during the investigation.