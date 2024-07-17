UP Shocker: Noida Bank Executive Consumes Poison Hours After Termination Mail From Office, Dies; Colleagues Accused Of Continued Harassment

Representative Image |

An Axis Bank executive in Noida took her life by consuming poison in July after receiving a termination email. Her suicide note reveals that continuous mental and physical harassment by her colleagues forced her to take this extreme step.

The suicide note mentions that her colleagues used to call her "divorcee" and "bandariya". She named six of her colleagues as the cause of her agony, including two managers.

According to a report by TOI, 27-year-old Shivani Gupta joined Axis Bank as a relationship officer in Sector 128, Noida, last October. Last Friday, she tragically ended her life by allegedly consuming poison in her room, leaving behind a five-page suicide note.

What led Shivani to take extreme step?

According to the suicide note, the harsh behaviour of her six colleagues over the last six months caused her mental and physical harassment. She alleged in the note that colleagues at the bank not only used offensive language against her but also physically attacked her. Distressed by their behaviour, Shivani was forced to consult a psychiatrist at Vimhans.

She identified a female colleague as her primary tormentor, engaging in frequent arguments over trivial issues and disparaging her with names like "bandariya" (monkey) and "dimag se pagal" (mad). The note also details how colleagues mocked her when her hands trembled, likely due to her mental stress.

Shivani's note references two specific incidents. On June 29, her colleague and four others had lunch near her workstation and reacted abusively when she asked them to clean up. Then, on July 9, a confrontation with the same colleague escalated to physical violence. Shivani reported the incident, but her seniors sided with the colleague and took action against Shivani. She chose not to inform her family to avoid worrying them. On the final page, she entrusted her brother with caring for their family and urged him to take action against her colleagues. She also included her bank details, including PINs.

Shivani’s brother Gaurav has filed a complaint against her colleagues.

Axis Bank assures cooperation in the investigation

Axis Bank offered condolences to the family mentioning that they have engaged a private agency whose employees are working from their office. The bank assured full cooperation with the ongoing investigation by authorities.

"We have submitted the note to handwriting experts to verify its authenticity. Statements from her colleagues will also be recorded," Nandgram ACP Ravi Kumar Singh told TOI.