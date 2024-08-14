UP Shocker: 'Monkeys' Blamed For Lighting Equipments Worth ₹50 Lakh Stolen From Ayodhya's Ram Path & Bhakti Path Over 8 Months; Probe Underway

UP Shocker: 'Monkeys' Blamed For Lighting Equipments Worth ₹50 Lakh Stolen From Ram Temple Over 8 Months; Probe Underway | Canva/ File Image

In a shocking development, a significant theft of lighting equipment valued at over Rs 50 lakh has been reported in Ayodhya, just eight months after the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22. The stolen items include 3,800 bamboo lights from Ram Path and 36 gobo projector lights from Bhakti Path.

The lighting installations were part of a major refurbishment project in Ayodhya, undertaken by Yash Enterprises and Krishna Automobiles under a contract awarded by the Ayodhya Development Authority.

A total of 6,400 bamboo lights and 96 gobo projector lights had been installed as part of this project.

While the theft was discovered during an inspection on May 19, an FIR was not filed until August 9 by Shekhar Sharma, a representative of Yash Enterprises. According to the complaint, all the lights were accounted for until April 19, but a subsequent inspection revealed that a substantial number had gone missing.

The Ram Janmabhoomi police station has registered a case and launched an investigation into the theft. Station Officer Devendra Pandey confirmed the FIR and stated that the matter is under active investigation. However, the police have not yet provided further details regarding the progress of the case.

Commissioner blames monkeys

In response to the reports, Commissioner Gaurav Dayal downplayed the allegations of theft, suggesting that monkeys might have caused the damage rather than thieves. His statement comes amidst growing questions about the security and quality of the lighting installations in the area.

Both Rampath and Bhaktipath are under heavy surveillance, with a combined total of 37 CCTV cameras and approximately 1,000 security personnel deployed.

Rampath, which stretches 13 kilometers, is monitored by 25 high-resolution cameras capable of capturing even minute details. Bhaktipath, spanning 800 meters, has 12 cameras installed at key locations. All surveillance footage is monitored from a control room located at the new ghat. Security personnel, including traffic, civil, and PAC forces, are stationed every 50 meters along both paths.

Questions raised over Rs 71.86 crore lighting project

The installation of fancy lights across 10 wards of Ayodhya Dham, costing Rs 71.86 crores, has faced scrutiny from local councilors. Concerns over the quality of the lights were raised as early as July 12, with SP-BJP councilors demanding an inquiry. Reports indicate that many lights frequently malfunction, and several poles have broken and collapsed. Mayor Mahant Girishpati Tiwari addressed these concerns, dismissing them as part of a conspiracy to defame Ayodhya.

Akhilesh Yadav reacts

SP President Akhilesh Yadav has reacted on the recent theft of lights in Ayodhya. In a sarcastic critique, he took a dig at the BJP government, suggesting that their rule brings "darkness everywhere."

He wrote on social media, "Thieves in Ayodhya have extinguished the light of law and order. Poles are standing in Ayodhya, but there is no electricity. BJP government means darkness everywhere. Today, Ayodhya says: We don't want BJP."