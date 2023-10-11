UP Shocker: Minor Girl Thrown In Front Of Moving Train After Resisting Molestation By 2 Men; Tragic Visuals Surface

Girl Thrown In Front Of Moving Train By Eve-Teasers | Twitter

Lucknow: In a shocking incident a 16-year-old girl was thrown in front of a moving train after she was resisting molestation by two men in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The girl who has lost both legs and a hand is battling for life at a private hospital in Bareilly, The main accused in the case has been arrested along with his father while the other person is on the run. Four policemen including an inspector have been suspended in this matter,

Taking this matter seriously Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked senior officials of Bareilly to reach the family of the victim and take strict action against the accused. He directed officials to provide the best possible medical help to the victim.

Police takes cognisance of the incident

On Wednesday morning, Bareilly Commissioner Soumya Agarwal, IG RK Singh, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar, and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ghule Susheel Chandra Bhan reached the hospital and met with the doctors treating the victims. The officials also met with the family members of the victim. SSP Bareilly has suspended Inspector Ashok Kamboj of CBganj police station, in charge of the area Niesh Kumar, and two constables besides ordering a departmental inquiry. The state government has also announced ₹5 lakh compensation for the girl.

यूपी के बरेली में छात्रा ने झेला शोहदों का आतंक। छेड़खानी का विरोध करने पर दो लड़कों ने उसे ट्रेन के आगे फेंका। कोचिंग से घर लौट समय छात्रा के साथ हुई घटना। छात्रा के एक हाथ और दोनों पैर कटे, कई हड्डियां भी टूटीं। अस्पताल में भर्ती छात्रा की हालत गंभीर। pic.twitter.com/REFqg5qWzs — SANJAY TRIPATHI (@sanjayjourno) October 11, 2023

The shameful incident

The incident occurred in the CBganj area of Bareilly city where the girl had gone to attend a coaching centre. While returning from the coaching on Tuesday evening two men tried to molest her and after she resisted both threw her before a moving train. The uncle of the victim informed that the two men used to follow her and pass lewd remarks for the last few days but on Tuesday they tried to drag her to a secluded place with ill intentions. Failing to control the girl, the two men threw her before a moving train. The girl was found badly injured on the railway track with both her legs and a hand lost. Police have registered FIR on the charges of attempt to murder, causing grievous hurt and stalking on the basis of the complaint given by the victim’s father.

