UP Shocker: Men Hammer Nail Into Youth’s Head For Refusing Money For Liquor In Aligarh

A shocking incident of brutality surfaced from Aligarh, where a teenager was allegedly assaulted by a group of youths who hammered an iron nail into his head after he refused to give them money for liquor.

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The incident took place in Shahpur Kutub village under the jurisdiction of the Rorawar Police Station area. According to local reports, the accused, described as local strongmen, attacked the teenager following an argument over money allegedly demanded for purchasing alcohol.

The victim sustained serious injuries after the iron nail was driven into his head. Family members rushed the injured teenager to a nearby hospital as he writhed in pain. Due to the severity of his condition, doctors later referred him to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College for advanced treatment.

Reacting to the incident, Aligarh Police said the clash occurred among friends on May 15 and that the injured youth had been admitted to hospital by his family members. Police added that the station in-charge of Rorawar police station had been directed to verify the facts and take necessary legal action.