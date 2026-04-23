UP Shocker: Meerut Woman Injured After Refusing Sex Trade, Suffers Stitches As In-Laws Allegedly Assault Her

A married woman has accused her in-laws of brutally assaulting her with sharp weapons after she allegedly refused to engage in prostitution, in a case reported from the Brahmpuri police station area in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

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According to the victim, she was attacked inside her matrimonial home after declining repeated pressure from her in-laws to earn money through “illegal activities.” She alleged that the assault was so severe that she sustained injuries on her legs and neck, requiring stitches.

According to reports, after hearing the screams and cries, neighbours rushed to the spot and rescued the woman from the attackers, preventing further harm.

Speaking to the media, the victim claimed that an attempt was made on her life. “They tried to kill me. I was asked to earn money by doing wrong work. When I refused, they beat me,” she alleged.

The woman further stated that she has been married for eight years and claimed that her brother-in-law had previously attempted to sexually assault her on two occasions. She said she had earlier filed complaints regarding the incidents but alleged that no action was taken.

The victim also alleged that she had lodged a complaint following the assault, after which her husband was briefly detained by police but was later released. She accused officials of releasing him after accepting money.