UP Shocker: Man Slits Throat, Jumps In Front Of Speeding Bus In Meerut, Dies; Horrific Visual Surfaces

Meerut: In a horrific incident, a man allegedly suffering from depression committed suicide by slitting his throat and then jumping in front of a speeding bus in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The horrific incident was caught on camera and the visuals are doing rounds on social media. The horrifying incident of suicide took place in Kanoda village which comes under the Daurala police station limits in Meerut district.

The man jumped in front of a tourist bus after slitting his throat with a knife. The victim has been identified as Jitendra. Jitendra first attempted suicide by slitting his throat, but when he did not die after cutting his neck he went on the highway and then jumped in front of a speeding bus. Jitendra was seriously injured after being hit by the speeding bus. A massive jam occurred on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway, where the incident ocurred. Jitendra was taken to a nearby hospital after the incident. He died while receiving treatment in the hospital.

His family said that Jitendra was facing mental illness for a long time. Jitendra, who was undergoing treatment for his mental illness was also suffering from depression. He was depressed due to the prolonged disease and the treatment. Hence, he took thi extreme step and ended his life in such brutal manner. The accident was caught on the dashboard camera of the bus. Jitendra can be seen jumping in fron of the bus in the video.

As per reports, Police handed over the dead body of the deceased to the relatives without conducting a post-mortem. The passengers of the bus who were travelling from Delhi to Dehradun were terrified on seeing the incident. There was a stir after Jitendra jumped in front of the bus. Meerut Police taking cognisance of the incident said that "Station in-charge Daurala has been directed for necessary action."