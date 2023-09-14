UP Shocker: Man Rapes His Son's Pregnant Wife In Muzaffarnagar; Husband Claims She Is Now His 'Mother'

Man Rapes His Son's Pregnant Wife In Muzaffarnagar | Pixabay

Muzaffarnagar: In a shocking incident, a man is booked for allegedly raping his pregnant daughter-in-law in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. The case that came to ligh from Uttar Pradesh has put the relationship of father and daughter-in-law to shame. The woman was pregnant when the incident occurred. The husband refused to keep the woman with him after he came to know about the incident. He claimed that after being raped by his father the woman has now become his mother.

The accused had bad intentions against her since the day she was married to his son

As per reports, the woman said in her complaint that the accused had bad intentions against her since the day she was married to his son in Meerapur. The woman became pregnant a few months after her love marriage to the son of the accused around a year ago. The woman alleged that the accused father-in-law who had bad intentions agaisnt her was alone with her at their house when the incident occurred.

The accused took advantage of the situation and raped his son's pregnant wife

The husband of the woman went out for some work on July 5. The victim and her father-in-law were alone at home. The accused took advantage of the situation and raped his son's pregnant wife. The man also threatened the woman to kill her if she told anyone about the incident. The victim said that she was afraid to tell anyone initially, but one day she told her husband about the incident.

The husband said that the woman is and will always be his mother

On knowing about the incident, the husband asked his wife to leave him. He further said that after the incident of rape, the woman has now become his mother. The woman insisted his husband not to leave her to which the husband thrashed her and threw her out of the house. The husband said that the woman is and will always be his mother now as she had a physical relation with his father.

Police initiate probe

The woman then approached the police and registered a complaint agaisnt the accused and his son. The police have registered a case and has initiated a probe. The accused and his son are absconding. The police have initiated action to arrest the father-in-law and his husband. The police also said that the statement of the victim woman has been recorded and action has been initiated based on the statement.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)