UP: Man Inhumanely Thrashes, Breaks Cow's Legs With Stick In Kanpur; Arrested After Shocking Video Goes Viral

Man Inhumanely Thrashes Cow With Stick In Kanpur | Twitter

Kanpur: In a disheartening incident of animal cruelty, a shocking video has hit the internet in which a man is seen brutally thrashing a cow with a stick in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and it can be seen in the video that the man is inhumanely hitting the cow with a long bamboo stick. The man is seen hitting the cow so badly that the animal falls to the ground.

The man hits the cow on its legs and breaks it

The man who has been identified as Sunil also hits the cow on its legs and the blow was so hard that the legs of the animal seem to have broken. The cow was not even able to stand up on its feet after the brutal thrashing. The incident reportedly occurred at Chedi Singh Purva which falls under the Barra Police Station area. The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

The accused has been arrested

The Police swung into action after the video of the incident hit the internet and arrested the accused. There are reports that the Police took cognizance of the viral video and arrested the accused who is seen hitting the cow with the stick. The police have registered a case in connection with the matter and an inquiry has been initiated after the video went viral on social media.

Other necessary action is being taken

The Police said, "A video of a young man beating a cow is going viral under the Barra police station area of ​​Kanpur Nagar Police Commissionerate, in which the local police immediately took cognizance and registered a case and detained the said person. Other necessary action is being taken." The incident that came to light from the village is saddening and such cruelty is incomprehensible.

Stricter laws required to curb such incidents

The state government should take strict action against these accused and should also introduce stricter laws for cruelty against animals. We must stand against such acts and work towards a world where kindness prevails and such cruelty to animals and animal abuse should stop.