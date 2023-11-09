Agra Shocker: Minor Ragpicker Brutally Thrashed For Sitting On Stool Inside Shop Near Taj Mahal; Video Surfaces

Minor Ragpicker Brutally Thrashed For Sitting On Stool Inside Shop Near Taj Mahal | Twitter

Agra: An appalling video has surfaced on the internet in which it can be seen that a few miscreants are brutally thrashing a minor boy in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed inside the shop near Taj Mahal where the incident unfolded and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the kid who is sitting inside a crockery shop and eating something is being brutally thrashed with kicks and punches after being thrown to the ground by some goons. Two accused have been detained by the police in connection with the matter.

Video of the kid being brutally thrashed by the miscreants

जब इंसान में संवेदना मर जाती है तो ऐसे हैवान ही उपजते हैं!



आगरा में एक अनाथ बच्चे के दुकान के स्टूल पर बैठने से भड़के दुकानदार बाप-बेटे ने बेरहमी से पीटा, कूड़ा बीनकर इसकी बड़ी बहन किसी तरह रोटी का जुगाड़ करती है, जानकारी के मुताबिक बच्चे की पसलियों में गंभीर चोटें आई हैं, दर्द… pic.twitter.com/8wu6hUYq7C — gyanendra shukla (@gyanu999) November 9, 2023

The incident occurred inside a crockery shop which is situated close to the Taj Mahal

The incident occurred on Tuesday (November 7) inside a crockery shop which is situated close to the Taj Mahal in Agra. A minor boy who is a ragpicker comes and sits inside the shop and was eating something. The people noticed that the boy entered the shop and is sitting on a stool and eating. This made them furious, after which they entered the shop and started beating the kid with kicks and punches. They also pushed the boy to the ground and hit him.

Police respond after the video goes viral

ताजमहल के पूर्वी गेट के पास एक दुकान में नाबालिक बच्चे की पिटाई से संबंधित प्रकरण में दोनों आरोपियों को थाना पर्यटन पुलिस द्वारा हिरासत में लिया गया है एवं अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। चोटिल बच्चे का इलाज कराया जा रहा है। प्रकरण के संबंध में ACP ताज सुरक्षा की बाइट। pic.twitter.com/DtrpH9IJev — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) November 9, 2023

Another person enters the shop and starts hitting the kid

After some time, another person enters the shop and starts hitting the kid brutally by pushing him to the ground with kicks. The shop owner is also seen in the video who remains a silent spectator and does not come forward to stop the miscreants from hitting the child. Few other people are also seen standing outside the shop and does not take effort to stop the miscreants from hitting the child. The minor child is receiving treatment at a hospital after being injured in the incident.

The Uttar Pradesh Police swung into action after the video went viral

The Uttar Pradesh Police swung into action after the video went viral on social media and have arrested two accused in connection with the case. ACP Taj Security said, "In the case related to the beating of a minor child in a shop near the East Gate of Taj Mahal, both the accused have been detained by the Tourism Police and advance legal proceedings are underway. The injured child is being treated."

Raises law and order concerns in the state

The incident is raising law and order concerns in the state. Such incidents are on the rise in Uttar Pradesh and the incident of the child being beaten by goons in broad daylight and in front of a huge crowd has highlighted the poor state of law and order in Uttar Pradesh. Netizens are also slamming the Uttar Pradesh Police after the video of the incident surfaced on the internet.

